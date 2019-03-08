Search

Dagenham teens to represent Essex in Junior and Miss Teen Galaxy UK pageant

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 August 2019

Dagenham Miss Galaxy UK representatives Toni Dore, 14, and Amber Hood, 13. Picture: Toni Dore.

Dagenham Miss Galaxy UK representatives Toni Dore, 14, and Amber Hood, 13. Picture: Toni Dore.

Archant

A Dagenham teenager says she was "over the moon" to learn she would compete in Miss Galaxy UK final.

Junior Miss Essex Galaxy Amber Hood, 13, and Miss Teen Essex Galaxy Toni Dore, 14, both from Dagenham. Picture: Nicola Papworth.Junior Miss Essex Galaxy Amber Hood, 13, and Miss Teen Essex Galaxy Toni Dore, 14, both from Dagenham. Picture: Nicola Papworth.

Toni Dore, 14, was recently selected as Miss Teen Essex Galaxy, while her Sydney Russell School friend Amber Hood, 13, was chosen in the Junior Miss division.

It will be Toni's first beauty pageant and she admitted she was shocked but thrilled to learn she made the cut.

"When I signed up for it I didn't think it would actually come true," she said.

"It's a lot of work but I'm enjoying it so far.

"This is my first one, so the other girls doing this have got more experience, but it's a bit more new for me."

Since receiving her sash, Toni has been doing charity work - including helping the homeless in Barking each Wednesday - and also assisted on stage alongside Amber at the One Borough Festival.

She will continue to fund raise for charity, help others and make appearances at events across Essex as part of her title, ahead of the UK beauty pageant next March.

Toni said Amber's involvement Galaxy UK had inspired her to give it a go.

Amber was fourth runner-up in this year's Junior Miss Galaxy UK competition and received the junior publicity award for her work supporting a range of charities.

"Seeing Amber doing it, and seeing how much she was helping out with charity and how much she was helping people, I thought it was a good idea," Toni said.

"I also like being on stage, and because I'm representing my home town, I felt good about it.

"But I never thought I'd get in, I'm just over the moon."

