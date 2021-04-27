News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Young gymnasts back in training at Dagenham club

Michael Cox

Published: 10:32 AM April 27, 2021   
Catleaps Gymnastics in Dagenham has begun group sessions again following the easing of Covid restrictions.

Young gymnasts have returned to training at a club in Dagenham after the easing of Covid restrictions.

Catleaps Gymnastics has been hosting in-person, socially distanced group sessions for under-18s since April 19.

Helen Bates, media manager at Catleaps, said: “It's great to be back - we're progressing slowly, easing our gymnasts back into training safely with social distancing.

"Our coaches love being back but, with the requirement for reduced numbers in the gym, sadly our young leaders won't return until social distancing is relaxed.”

The club's members have had to make do with training from home and Zoom classes online during lockdown.

Helen said Catleaps is planning an invitational competition programme for next year.

She added: "Our event team will once again spring into action providing a Gymnastics for All competition for hundreds of excited gymnasts.

"We can once again see our gymnasts doing what they love in an arena surrounded by teammates, friends and family to cheer them on. We can't wait."

