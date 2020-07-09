Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by train at Dagenham Heathway station

The fire brigade, police and paramedics at Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Mark Lovett Archant

A man was hit by a train at Dagenham Heathway station last night.

The London Fire Brigade, police and London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene where paramedics treated the man who is believed to be in his 40s.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called at 6.27pm on Wednesday, July 8 to Dagenham Heathway following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

A BTP spokesperson said: “The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Two fire engines from Dagenham attended after the LFB was called at 6.23pm but firefighters weren’t needed.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed they were called at 6:20pm to reports of an injured person.

They sent an ambulance crew, incident response officer and a medic, with the first crews arriving in under five minutes. London’s air ambulance was also sent.

The spokesperson said: “We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”

There was no District Line service between Dagenham Heathway and Upminster while the emergency services were at the station. The station and line have since reopened.