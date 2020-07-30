Balls to roll again as Dagenham’s Hollywood Bowl gears up for reopening

Hollywood Bowl centres including Dagenham’s in Cook Road will welcome back bowlers from Saturday, August 1. Picture: PA Media Archant

The balls are to roll once more after a bowling alley confirmed it will be reopening.

A number of measures have been introduced including cutting the number of alleys to allow for social distancing. Picture: PA Media A number of measures have been introduced including cutting the number of alleys to allow for social distancing. Picture: PA Media

Hollywood Bowl centres including Dagenham’s in Cook Road will welcome back bowlers from Saturday, August 1 to let the good times roll for the first time since lockdown restrictions in March.

Stephen Burns, chief executive at Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “While it’s a little later than originally planned, we’re delighted to finally be able to open our centres.

“The health and safety of our customers and team remains our priority. Whether it’s to bowl, enjoy the amusement areas, have a bite to eat or something to drink, we want to assure our customers that we are doing everything we can to create a safe and fun experience for families to return to.

“We look forward to welcoming them back through our doors.”

Enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures have been introduced with each centre cutting the number of lanes.

Among a raft of measures, amusement machines and seating will be spaced out with signs reminding customers to keep a safe distance.