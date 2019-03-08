Plans to build 56 affordable homes in Dagenham get thumbs up from council chiefs

Jervis Court would be knocked down to make way for the new development. Picture: Be First Archant

Plans to build 56 affordable homes on the site of a former Royal British Legion hall have been described as a "win win" for the community.

Cllr Cameron Geddes presents the plans at the council's cabinet meeting on Tuesday, November 12. Picture: LBBD Cllr Cameron Geddes presents the plans at the council's cabinet meeting on Tuesday, November 12. Picture: LBBD

The new dwellings in Rectory Road, Dagenham, will see 16 flats at Jervis Court replaced with existing tenants and leaseholders promised help from the council to find alternative homes besides being offered the right to return.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Darren Rodwell, said: "This is a good news story. The residents are pro the change.

"The properties built there will be there for time immemorial for residents who want to rent in our borough at truly affordable rates.

"This is a win win for the community."

This disused former Royal British Legion hall sits on the site. Picture: Be First This disused former Royal British Legion hall sits on the site. Picture: Be First

Cllr Cameron Geddes explained at a meeting of Barking and Dagenham Council's cabinet chiefs that a consultation saw all but three out of 16 households visited with nine saying they favoured of the plans.

He added the new builds mean more people on the council's "lengthy" housing waiting list would find homes with 35 of the 56 offered at below market and 21 at London affordable rents.

The cabinet chiefs voted in favour of recommendations which would see the £20million scheme progress to the planning stage.

This included members approving use of the local authority's compulsory purchase order powers if needed in order to see the redevelopment through.

Cllr Geddes, the cabinet chief for regeneration and social housing, said before the vote in favour: "We need to be very mindful of the implications of [the CPO powers] and not take the decision lightly. We hope we would not need [to use] them."

Cllr Dominic Twomey welcomed council papers outlining the scheme, saying: "The right ot return is top priority. We have already done some good work with leaseholders. It's a huge upheaval to move home so reports like this are fantastic.

"I'm pleased the residents are fully supportive of it."

The local authority's regeneration firm, Be First, will now draw up detailed plans.

Ed Skeates, its development director, said: "A hundred years ago after the First World War this borough became famous for building homes fit for heroes at Becontree Heath.

"We are still building quality, affordable homes for ordinary working people as this new development shows."