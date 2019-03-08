Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Barking and Dagenham Council has given the green light for a former jobcentre to be demolished.

The new flats will be built on the site of the former Chequers Lane Job Centre. Picture: Telereal Trillium The new flats will be built on the site of the former Chequers Lane Job Centre. Picture: Telereal Trillium

The Dagenham jobcentre, in Chequers Lane, was among 21 in the capital to close last year under government plans to merge smaller offices with large ones for a "more efficient service".

And the council has now agreed for the two storey building to be knocked down - with work proposed to begin this week.

Earlier this year, the Post revealed the jobcentre site had been sold to developers Hollybrook who intend to turn it into a block of flats containing 70 new homes.

The seven storey development will also feature space for 14 parking spaces and a 1,886 sq ft commercial unit on the ground floor.

Staff and claimants who used the Dagenham jobcentre were relocated to the Wakering Road, Barking branch following the building's closure.