Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin
PUBLISHED: 10:08 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 20 August 2019
Archant
Barking and Dagenham Council has given the green light for a former jobcentre to be demolished.
The Dagenham jobcentre, in Chequers Lane, was among 21 in the capital to close last year under government plans to merge smaller offices with large ones for a "more efficient service".
You may also want to watch:
And the council has now agreed for the two storey building to be knocked down - with work proposed to begin this week.
Earlier this year, the Post revealed the jobcentre site had been sold to developers Hollybrook who intend to turn it into a block of flats containing 70 new homes.
The seven storey development will also feature space for 14 parking spaces and a 1,886 sq ft commercial unit on the ground floor.
Staff and claimants who used the Dagenham jobcentre were relocated to the Wakering Road, Barking branch following the building's closure.