Revealed: Plans for the former jobcentre in Dagenham

The jobcentre was one of 21 across London that were closed last year. Pic: Ken Mears Archant

Dagenham jobcentre has been sold and will be turned into a housing development with a commercial unit on the ground floor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The housing development will contain 70 new homes. Pic: Telereal Trillium The housing development will contain 70 new homes. Pic: Telereal Trillium

The two-storey building in Chequers Lane was one of 21 jobcentres in London closed last year by the Department of Work and Pensions.

Telereal Trillium revealed yesterday it has bought the building and had obtained planning permission for a seven-storey development with a total of 70 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats.

There will also be space for 14 parking spaces and a 1,886 sq ft commercial unit on the ground floor.

The site forms part of the South Dagenham West regeneration area.

Steve Akeju, Senior Development Manager at Telereal Trillium said: “We have worked closely with local planning authorities and Be First (the council’s regeneration company) to support the regeneration plans in place by the council for the surrounding areas and provide opportunities for owner occupiers and first time buyers in London’s more affordable areas.”