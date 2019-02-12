Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Revealed: Plans for the former jobcentre in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 February 2019

The jobcentre was one of 21 across London that were closed last year. Pic: Ken Mears

The jobcentre was one of 21 across London that were closed last year. Pic: Ken Mears

Archant

Dagenham jobcentre has been sold and will be turned into a housing development with a commercial unit on the ground floor.

The housing development will contain 70 new homes. Pic: Telereal TrilliumThe housing development will contain 70 new homes. Pic: Telereal Trillium

The two-storey building in Chequers Lane was one of 21 jobcentres in London closed last year by the Department of Work and Pensions.

Telereal Trillium revealed yesterday it has bought the building and had obtained planning permission for a seven-storey development with a total of 70 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats.

There will also be space for 14 parking spaces and a 1,886 sq ft commercial unit on the ground floor.

The site forms part of the South Dagenham West regeneration area.

Steve Akeju, Senior Development Manager at Telereal Trillium said: “We have worked closely with local planning authorities and Be First (the council’s regeneration company) to support the regeneration plans in place by the council for the surrounding areas and provide opportunities for owner occupiers and first time buyers in London’s more affordable areas.”

Most Read

‘I will never recover’: Family of murdered Karen Peter speaks out as husband jailed for life

Karen Peter with her daughters. Picture: Met Police

Fined: Dagenham Sunday Market trader who gave customers a bum deal

Lauren Selby sold fake Chanel potties on her stall in Dagenham Market. Pic: LBBD

Families of victims of Barking serial killer hope BBC drama will highlight police failings

Stephen Port

Jailed for life: Controlling man who murdered wife and set fire to her body

Thomas Peter has been convicted of murder. Picture: Met Police

Two hospitalised after A13 crash

Emergency services at the A13 crash scene. Picture: LAS.

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Unloved ‘because of how they look’ - These are the dogs who are likely to be lonely this Valentine’s Day

Sharpeis wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Photo: Getty Images

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo near Eye

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Revealed: Plans for the former jobcentre in Dagenham

The jobcentre was one of 21 across London that were closed last year. Pic: Ken Mears

Barking aim to return to winning ways against Campion

Barking RFC vs Ilford Wanderers RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 9th February 2019

Dagenham 88 runners finish sixth in muddy conditions at Thorndon cross country race

Dagenham 88 Runners at Thorndon Cross Country (Pic: Dag 88s)

Wright believes home advantage can aid Daggers against Gateshead

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlee Adams of Barnet (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ford cleaners offered three per cent pay rise as union pushes for living wage

The Ford Dagenham engine plant. Picture: Isabel Infantes.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists