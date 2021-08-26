Club promoting sport for all in Barking and Dagenham holds first event

Published: 12:02 PM August 26, 2021

A club with a mission to make sporting activities accessible to all has held its first sports day event.

Youngsters descended on Valence Park in Dagenham to play football, run relay races and take part in a cricket tournament organised by London Excelsior Sports Club (LESC).

Councillors Maureen Worby and Elizabeth Kangethe gave awards to the winners during the festival of sport on Wednesday, August 25.

Abdul Hamid, who chairs LESC, said: "Many people attended and it was a fantastic atmosphere."

The qualified cricket coach explained how the organisation was set up to promote a range of sports, particularly but not exclusively among people from minority backgrounds aged six to 25.

Safa Ahmed, 10, said: "I had so much fun at the sports day. I'm so excited to be part of this club."

LESC offers coaching in football, cycling, cricket, badminton and fitness as well as leadership courses for young people.

It was established earlier this year as a project from The Future Focus Network, which Abdul founded.

For more, visit londonexcelsior.org or email info@londonexcelsior.org