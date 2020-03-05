Search

Manhunt launched after males seen brandishing a machete in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 07:18 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:18 05 March 2020

An appeal has been launched for help finding a group of males seen brandishing a machete. Picture: Google

A manhunt has been launched after a group of males were seen brandishing a machete.

The suspects were spotted at about 3.25pm on Wednesday, March 4 in Woodward Road by the mini roundabout with Gale Street, Dagenham.

Witnesses reported seeing the group, at least one of whom was in possession of a machete, chasing other males.

Officers attended the scene but all those involved had fled. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Footage posted on social media is being examined as part of the investigation to identify those involved.

Det Ch Insp Francis Copley from the east area gangs unit said: "This was an incident that would have shocked those who witnessed it; a group of males acting in a threatening manner and brandishing a weapon.

"I would like to reassure the community that our investigation is underway and we are working to identify and arrest those responsible. Extra officers from the local policing team will be in the area tomorrow (March 5). If you have any concerns, or information that could assist us, please speak to them.

"If you have footage or images of this incident, please contact my team so we can ensure these violent individuals are taken off the streets."

If you have footage or images, or have information that could assist this enquiry, contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD4635/4Mar.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.

