Dagenham man and brother facing trial over alleged terror plot

Two brothers, including one from Dagenham, are to face trial in January for their alleged involvement in a terror plot.

Sahayb Abu is accused of plotting an extremist attack in the UK, while his brother Mohammed is accused of failing to inform police of his sibling’s intentions.

Sahayb, 27, of Doyle Road in South Norwood, south-east London, was arrested in July after allegedly purchasing or attempting to purchase items for use in terrorism.

He is charged with engaging in the preparation of terrorist acts on or before July 9 this year, under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Mohammed, 20, of Mayfield Road in Dagenham, faces a charge of failing to disclose information likely to assist in a terrorist investigation.

Prosecutor Kiernan Cunningham QC told the Old Bailey: “Sahayb Abu was planning a terrorist act in this country; the prosecution argue that his brother had information about that attack and was in a position to provide that to the police.”

He asked for the cases to be tried together, saying the charges are “intrinsically linked”.

Mr Justice Sweeney listed the brothers’ trial for January 25 next year and they are due back in court for a plea hearing on November 23.

They are both being held in custody.