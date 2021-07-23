Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham man more than £600
A Dagenham man has been ordered to pay more than £600 after someone was spotted dropping a cigarette out of his car.
On March 7 last year, council enforcement officers reported seeing a man driving a blue Mercedes drop a cigarette on a public road.
As the registered keeper of the car, Uddin Mehraz Md Moshiur of Edgehill Gardens was issued a notice requiring him to provide details of who was driving at the time within 21 days.
He did not respond, even after being given a further seven days to provide details.
Mr Moshiur did not attend a hearing at Barkingside Magistrates Court on July 13 and was found guilty in his absence.
He must pay a £250 fine, £350 in costs to Barking and Dagenham Council and a £32 victim surcharge.
Cllr Margaret Mullane said: “Not only has this resident made the borough dirty by littering our streets, he has also wasted a lot of officer time by not providing the details of the offender, and the amount he has to pay reflects this.”
