Dagenham man running Berlin Marathon to raise £1.5k for underprivileged children

Published: 9:30 AM August 10, 2021

Luqmaan Said from Dagenham is in training for the Berlin Marathon on September 26. - Credit: Justin Arthur

A man is running the Berlin Marathon to raise £1,500 to help a school in Somalia build a science lab for underprivileged children.

Luqmaan Said, from Dagenham, and four friends set up the non-profit organisation EduFirst in March 2020 after lockdowns made them appreciate how it felt to miss school.

In a bid to boost fundraising efforts, 20-year-old Luqmaan is planning to run the 26.2 miles in aid of the Somali Hope Foundation which helps children access education in the east African country.

But he admitted it will not be easy for someone who up until lately was mostly running 5km during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Luqmaan and four friends set up EduFirst during the first Covid-19 lockdown. - Credit: Justin Arthur

Luqmaan said: "Running was never my thing, which is why I chose it. It's more of a challenge. Gaining access to education is a challenge for many children so putting in the extra effort is well placed."

The former Robert Clack School pupil is to start his third year studying economics at Queen Mary University of London in the autumn.

On top of training five times a week, the sports fan is also doing a full-time internship in central London.

His goal is to complete the marathon in under four hours, but seven weeks prior to the run he admits to feeling a few butterflies.

"I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous. I'm nervous, but I'm looking forward to it at the same time.

"I'm told the last 5km are the worst because you really feel it, but you also feel the crowd pushing you on.

"But I'm looking forward to raising the money for the children," Luqmaan added.

The now seven-strong team behind EduFirst - which uses the slogan education is a right not a privilege - hope to one day register the organisation as a charity.

For now, it wants to raise money towards a lab where children at a Somali school can study science.

Luqmaan said the friends' ultimate goal is to set up a school in a country where children cannot access free education of a high standard.

Since it was set up, EduFirst has raised £1,600 towards its charitable efforts. To date, more than £700 has been pledged towards Luqmaan's marathon run.

To donate visit edu-first.org/donate.