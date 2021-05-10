News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'An example for others': Praise for vaccine centre volunteer, 72

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:00 PM May 10, 2021   
Community volunteer John Janes, 72, from Dagenham

Dagenham man John Janes, 72, is volunteering at the Broadway Theatre vaccination centre in Barking. - Credit: LBBD

A volunteer who gives up his time for numerous organisations and community services has added a vaccination centre to the list.

Dagenham man John Janes, 72, is doing evening shifts at the clinic at Broadway Theatre in Barking, from 7pm to 10pm.

He also volunteers as a poppy organiser for the British Legion and for the NHS, Red Cross, Royal Naval Association and standard bearer for the borough colours.

“I just want to help the community and it is good to feel needed," Mr Janes said.

Barking and Dagenham councillor Sade Bright, who is cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration, said Mr Janes is "an example for others to emulate”.

“We have over 1,500 residents volunteering in a number of roles with the council and it is a way to get back into work, pick up necessary skills and experience or for some, just giving back to the community,” she said.

"To them I say thank you.”

