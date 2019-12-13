Search

Dodgy dealer told to pay £6,000 for flogging fake designer clothes at Dagenham Sunday Market

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 13 December 2019

Council officers found Kane Steven McCarthy was selling knock-off goods at Dagenham Sunday Market in 2017. Now he's been ordered to pay almost £6,000. Picture: LBBD.

Council officers found Kane Steven McCarthy was selling knock-off goods at Dagenham Sunday Market in 2017. Now he's been ordered to pay almost £6,000. Picture: LBBD.

LBBD

A Marks Gate man has been told to pay almost £6,000 for flogging fake designer clothes at Dagenham Sunday Market.

Kane Steven McCarthy of Rose Lane, Romford, was ordered to pay £4,440.40 for proceeds of crime, a £500 fine and charged £1,000 in prosecution costs by a judge at Snaresbrook Crown Court recently.

McCarthy was caught selling the goods by Barking and Dagenham Council enforcement officers in December 2017.

Trading standards officers seized 436 items of clothing with Ralph Lauren and Nike logos including jumpers, t-shirts and tracksuits.

Andy Opie, operational director for enforcement and community safety, said: "This was a planned operation that has resulted in a fantastic outcome and is a step in the right direction to protect our residents and other consumers who visit our markets.

"We welcome businesses in the borough, but they must operate within the rules and act in a manner that is socially acceptable."

