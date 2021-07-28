Dog attack hero and diving suit fundraiser in running for awards

Published: 2:58 PM July 28, 2021

Dagenham men Artan Mahmood and Lloyd Scott are in the running for Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2021. - Credit: Manthura Athman / Paul Bennett

A dad who saved a six-year-old boy from a dog attack and a deep-sea diving suit-wearing fundraiser have received recognition for their heroism.

Dagenham men Artan Mahmood and Lloyd Scott have reached the final 10 of the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2021 in the act of courage and the charity champion categories, respectively.

Mr Mahmood rescued his neighbour’s son Arjun Grewal, who was mauled as he walked home from school with his mum and two-year-old sister in Ilchester Road, Dagenham, in November 2019.

After hearing screaming, Mr Mahmood rushed outside to fend off the dog.

But after picking up Arjun and running towards the door, the dog jumped on his back and continue attacking, sinking its teeth into the boy again.

The dog only released its grip when Mr Mahmood hit it with a bin.

At the time, the humble hero said: "Any passing person would have done the same thing."

Mr Mahmood was recognised for his bravery with an award from Barking and Dagenham Council last year.

Veteran fundraiser Mr Scott’s latest challenge raised £50,000 for charity - he climbed the Three Peaks in a 130lb deep-sea diving suit.

Mr Scott’s first fundraising challenge was the 1987 London Marathon, which he completed after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

The former Dagenham Football Club goalkeeper - who beat the cancer with a bone marrow transplant - has since completed an Everest Marathon, an underwater marathon and cycled a penny-farthing across Australia.

Fundraiser Lloyd Scott crossing the London Marathon finish line in 2002 in a deep sea divers suit (Pic by PA/Michael Stephens) - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

He also completed the London Marathon while wearing the diving suit in 2002.

He later told the Post: "I thought ‘what’s the worst possible costume you could wear?’

“I chose a deep-sea diving suit with lead boots - it weighed nearly 10 st. Everyone just thought I was a nutter."

However, he attracted media coverage and raised about £200,000 for a children's cancer charity.

Mr Mahmood and Mr Scott reached Amplifon's selection stage for their category out of 300 nominations chosen by the public.

Four finalists will be selected in each of the eight categories and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 5.

Falklands War hero Simon Weston chairs the judging panel and will present the award.