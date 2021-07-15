Plans for new mosque in Dagenham rejected

Published: 12:38 PM July 15, 2021

A proposal for a mosque and community centre above this supermarket in Green Lane, Dagenham has been rejected. - Credit: Google

Plans for a new mosque in Dagenham have been rejected by the town hall.

A planning application for 691 Green Lane proposed turning a first-floor storage space above a Madina Cash and Carry supermarket into a place of worship.

The proposed Green Lane Community Centre would have been about 100 yards from the Becontree Heath Islamic Society masjid.

The application states: “There is huge demand and support from the local community for a better place and facility for worship and community activities.

“The current place on Green Lane cannot accommodate the communities' needs due to limited space and government Covid restrictions.”

However, Barking and Dagenham Council has refused the planning permission, citing insufficient or no information being provided about various aspects of the proposal.

The decision notice states it failed to demonstrate that the proposal would not have “a detrimental impact on the vitality and viability” of the existing shop nor did it show “a community need” for a place of worship in that location.

It claims the proposal also did not provide enough information about other aspects of the application, including how many people will be on-site at any given time, hours of operation or how users would arrive at and leave the site.