Search

Advanced search

Marks Gate nursery scoops £5k cash boost

PUBLISHED: 07:47 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 15 May 2020

Marks Gate Nursery has scooped a £5,000 donation from Martin Lewis's coronavirus emergency fund. Picture: Kerry Sturges/London Early Years Foundation

Marks Gate Nursery has scooped a £5,000 donation from Martin Lewis's coronavirus emergency fund. Picture: Kerry Sturges/London Early Years Foundation

Archant

A nursery has scooped £5,000 from money saving expert Martin Lewis’s coronavirus emergency fund.

The cash boost is expected to help keep food bank stocks up for the next six months at Marks Gate Nursery and Pre-School in Rose Lane, Dagenham.

Manager Gemma Morris said: “Since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic, donations to the food bank have dried up – leaving it practically empty.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re located in a poor area with high levels of deprivation and poverty which is why this grant is so desperately needed.

“More people than ever are being forced to turn to food banks and it’s imperative that we meet the needs of those who are struggling to provide.”

The nursery is part of the social enterprise the London Early Years Foundation and was set up in 2018.

The cash will be used to buy essential supplies including dried and canned food, bread, long life milk as well as baby, hygiene and household items.

Mr Lewis offered grants of £5,000 to £20,000 from his charity fund to help during the coronavirus crisis. Applications are now closed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Old Abbey Sports Centre redevelopment gets £50m boost after fund management firm buys site

Aberdeen Standard Investments has bought the former Abbey Sports Centre site and backed its redevelopment to the tune of £50m in funding. Picture: Be First

Freight service launches between Spain and Barking to bring in supermarket supplies

An express freight service has been launched between Barking and Spain to bring in food and medical supplies. Picture: Network Rail

Most Read

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Old Abbey Sports Centre redevelopment gets £50m boost after fund management firm buys site

Aberdeen Standard Investments has bought the former Abbey Sports Centre site and backed its redevelopment to the tune of £50m in funding. Picture: Be First

Freight service launches between Spain and Barking to bring in supermarket supplies

An express freight service has been launched between Barking and Spain to bring in food and medical supplies. Picture: Network Rail

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: Summer rugby internationals postponed

England's Owen Farrell (left) during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot.

Marks Gate teen caught with revolver admits weapons offences

Patrick Santos. Picture: Met Police

Marks Gate nursery scoops £5k cash boost

Marks Gate Nursery has scooped a £5,000 donation from Martin Lewis's coronavirus emergency fund. Picture: Kerry Sturges/London Early Years Foundation

Coronavirus: Progress made over ‘Project Restart’ says minister

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Athletics: Dagenham 88 Runners record record mileage!

Louise Chappell celebrates VE Day
Drive 24