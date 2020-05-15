Marks Gate nursery scoops £5k cash boost

Marks Gate Nursery has scooped a £5,000 donation from Martin Lewis's coronavirus emergency fund. Picture: Kerry Sturges/London Early Years Foundation Archant

A nursery has scooped £5,000 from money saving expert Martin Lewis’s coronavirus emergency fund.

The cash boost is expected to help keep food bank stocks up for the next six months at Marks Gate Nursery and Pre-School in Rose Lane, Dagenham.

Manager Gemma Morris said: “Since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic, donations to the food bank have dried up – leaving it practically empty.

“We’re located in a poor area with high levels of deprivation and poverty which is why this grant is so desperately needed.

“More people than ever are being forced to turn to food banks and it’s imperative that we meet the needs of those who are struggling to provide.”

The nursery is part of the social enterprise the London Early Years Foundation and was set up in 2018.

The cash will be used to buy essential supplies including dried and canned food, bread, long life milk as well as baby, hygiene and household items.

Mr Lewis offered grants of £5,000 to £20,000 from his charity fund to help during the coronavirus crisis. Applications are now closed.