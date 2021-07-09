Nursing home sends message of support to England for Euro 2020 final

Video

Published: 3:58 PM July 9, 2021

Hanbury Court residents Carmen Richards and Iris Barnard showing their support for England ahead of the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Hanbury Court Care Home

Residents of a nursing home in Dagenham have sent a message of support to the England team ahead of their historic Euro 2020 final.

Hanbury Court has been decorated with red and white flags, with residents singing songs and reminiscing about the 1966 World Cup triumph ahead of the game against Italy on Sunday night.

The care home in Dagmar Road has also written a letter to manager Gareth Southgate and his Three Lions squad, congratulating them on reaching their first European Championship final.

An excerpt reads: "Our residents here at Hanbury Court have been uplifted for the first time in 16 months of dreadful lockdown and worry, missing their families, in lonely, dark and harrowing times.

"Residents and staff are rooting for you with such admiration and pride. Your team spirit and camaraderie has been second to none.

You may also want to watch:

"Our residents have been telling us of the memories of '66 they have and their elation on seeing for the second time their country reach the final."