Calls for peace and honouring the dead at Dagenham Remembrance Sunday parade

The procession returning from the service at Dagenham Parish Church. Picture: Luke Acton. Archant

People have turned out in Dagenham to remember those who gave their lives in wars past and present for this year's Remembrance Sunday.

The Dagenham Girl Pipers leading the procession. Picture: Luke Acton. The Dagenham Girl Pipers leading the procession. Picture: Luke Acton.

Dozens of veterans, politicians, cadets and civilians marched from the social club on Rectory Road to Dagenham Parish Church to mark the sacrifices of service men and women. The Dagenham Girl Pipers lead the parade with their bagpipes and drums.

The parish vicar, Reverend Joel Edwards, delivered the service and called for peace. Wreaths were laid from the council, the Naval Association, the RAF, the Gurkhas, the police and the borough's children.

Rev Edwards said: "I enjoy in the United Kingdom various freedoms that have been at the cost of the lives of service men and women.

"I enjoy the freedom of speech, freedom of movement, freedom of religion."

Petty officer Craig Jacobs, who is from Becontree, was at the act of remembrance. He has served in Afghanistan and elsewhere in the Middle East. The service was right to highlight the conflicts that are still being fought today, he said, adding it was good the borough was showing its support for the armed services.

"It's remembering the guys that have given the ultimate sacrifice before us, [from] past world wars up until now," he said.

"It's always a privilege to remember those guys who have died for their country."

Police cadets joined veterans and councillors for the service. Picture: Luke Acton. Police cadets joined veterans and councillors for the service. Picture: Luke Acton.

The borough's mayor, Councillor Peter Chand, was also at the event.

"It's for us politicians to make sure we don't enter those dark days [of the world wars] again.

"[Remembrance] is a message of peace, not only in our borough, but beyond. We've got a very diverse community in Barking and Dagenham and they live in harmony."

Police cadets were among those in the parade. PC Rob Seabright said it was important for them to remember sacrifices made for them, even if they were well before their lifetime.

Barking and Dagenham mayor Peter Chand. Picture: Luke Acton. Barking and Dagenham mayor Peter Chand. Picture: Luke Acton.

"It's very important for them to learn what the wars were about and why the people gave their lives for freedom," he said.

The event in Dagenham joined others across the borough and across the country, marking those who have died in violence across the world.