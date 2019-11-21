Search

Dagenham Park breaks school record to raise £2k for Children in Need

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 November 2019

Staff and students dressed up as Pudsey Bear to raise money for the Children in Need. Picture: Dagenham Park School.

Staff and students dressed up as Pudsey Bear to raise money for the Children in Need. Picture: Dagenham Park School.

Dagenham Park School

Students and staff at Dagenham Park secondary have pulled their fingers out and raised their best ever total for Children in Need.

Dagenham Park students at a sale for Children in Need. Picture: Dagenham Park School.Dagenham Park students at a sale for Children in Need. Picture: Dagenham Park School.

They raised £2,101.55 over a week of activities to help the charity.



Students from across the school to part in events including sponsored silences, raffles and a non-uniform day.

Some staff and students even dressed-up as Pudsey Bear on November 15.

Two students running a stall for the charity. Picture: Dagenham Park School.Two students running a stall for the charity. Picture: Dagenham Park School.

"The incredible amount raised for Children In Need reflects on the truly charitable and giving nature of our staff and students," said the school's head teacher Chris Ash. "I am deeply honoured to be a part of the Dagenham Park family."

The events were organised by Natasha Trayler, who has run Children In Need at Dagenham Park for the past three years. She said: "I am so proud of everyone involved for their passion and dedication to such a worthy charity and look forward to seeing how much we can raise next year."

