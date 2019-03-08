Search

Club hut damaged in fire at Parsloes Park in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 16:34 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 11 June 2019

Fire crews battling a fire at Parsloes Park in Gale Street, Dagenham. Picture: Billy and Danielle Edmunds.

Fire crews battling a fire at Parsloes Park in Gale Street, Dagenham. Picture: Billy and Danielle Edmunds.

A club hut has been damaged in a fire at a park in Dagenham.

Black smoke from a fire at Parsloes Park in Dagenham were visible from afar. Picture: Luke Acton.Black smoke from a fire at Parsloes Park in Dagenham were visible from afar. Picture: Luke Acton.

The fire brigade was called to Parsloes Park in Gale Street at 4.01pm, with two fire engines from Barking and Dagenham fire stations attending the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said half of a disused single-storey club hut was damaged by the fire, which was under control by 4.42pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Witness reports suggested the fire was at the bowling green.

Plumes of black smoke were visible from surrounding areas shortly after the fire started.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

