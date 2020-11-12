Dagenham Park pupils create wall of poppies to mark Remembrance Day

The wall of poppies at Dagenham Park School. Picture: Dagenham Park School Dagenham Park School

Pupils and staff have come together to creat a four metre wall of poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The display, at Dagenham Park CofE School, features 963 poppies in memory of those who lost their lives serving their country.

You may also want to watch:

As part of the project, youngsters learned the meaning behind different colours of poppies and included these in the display to honour all members of the community.

Headteacher Chris Ash said: “Despite the difficult circumstances we find ourselves in as a school community at this present time, it has been wonderful to see the school come together as part of this project.”

The school was also able to come together virtually on Armistice Day by live-streaming a service on YouTube.

This featured a speech from the headteacher, the sounding of the Last Post to introduce two minutes of silence and poems read by Year 11 pupils.