Dagenham school technician scoops national award

Published: 10:00 AM December 12, 2020

Chief science technician at Dagenham Park, Angie Ridout, has received a national award for her contribution to STEM subjects. - Credit: Dagenham Park School

A school's lab technician has won a national award for her contribution to teaching science, technology, engineering and maths.

Angie Ridout from Dagenham Park in School Road was given the gong for excellence in the school and college technicians and support staff category at the 2020 ENTHUSE Celebration Awards.

Headteacher Chris Ash said: “The school is incredibly proud of Angie for receiving this award.

"Her passion and enthusiasm for all things STEM has inspired so many of our students. It is wonderful to see Angie recognised in this way."

The winners were announced in an online ceremony hosted by Dallas Campbell from The Gadget Show and Bang Goes the Theory on December 10.

The awards, organised by STEM Learning, recognise the best in UK STEM teaching.

On presenting the award, the judges praised Angie as an exceptionally experienced technician.

She has developed lessons used by 80 schools and presented to other technicians all over the country as well as abroad.

STEM Learning’s chief executive Yvonne Baker said: “These awards are a timely reminder of just how instrumental teachers and technicians are to our young people’s future, and the future for us all.”