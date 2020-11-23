Man, 28, charged with assaulting emergency worker after taser used inside Dagenham police station

Mohammed Parfezgarve, 28, of Goresbrook Road, Dagenham, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and causing criminal damage. Picture: Google Archant

A man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker following an arrest inside Dagenham police station.

Mohammed Parfezgarve, 28, of Goresbrook Road, Dagenham, has also been charged with criminal damage.

It follows a man entering the police station in Rainham Road South on the evening of November 19. A front counter screen was damaged and the police used a taser before making an arrest.

Mr Parfezgarve appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, November 21. The 28-year-old was bailed until April 19 to appear at Romford Magistrates’ Court.

Dagenham police station is to remain closed to the public until at least the end of the month, the Met has said.

The counter at Barking Learning Centre will be opened to cover the closure during this time.

The 999 and 111 telephone lines operate as usual with the police contactable via Twitter @MPSBarkDag