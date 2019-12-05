Dagenham primary's choir reaches final 12 of Chris Evans Breakfast Show's 12 Schools of Christmas competition

Marsh Green primary's choir has made it through to the final dozen of the Chris Evans Breakfast Show and Sky Cinema competition. Picture: Marsh Green Archant

A Dagenham primary school choir has made it to the last 12 of a national competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marsh Green in South Close beat hundreds of schools to reach the final of Chris Evans's Virgin Radio breakfast show and Sky Cinema's 12 Schools of Christmas competition.

The choir's song, Christmas Gift - which uses the tune of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer - was played on Virgin Radio this morning, signalling to the school its entry has made the last dozen.

Headteacher Natalie Sanchez said: "We are over the moon to be one of the winning schools. The choir love to sing and perform so winning is just the icing on the cake.

You may also want to watch:

"It was so exciting to hear our song played on Chris Evan's breakfast show. We are so proud."

If it is announced the overall winner on Monday, the Chris Evans Breakfast Show will broadcast live from Marsh Green on the last day of this term.

As one of the last 12, the school is already guaranteed a bundle of books and visit to Sky Academy Studios where pupils can create their own news report.

The choir, made up of 42 Year 4 to Year 6s, has already performed at the Royal Albert Hall and across the borough.

Admission manager, Annette Konstandinou, who works with the youngsters, said: "We're all so excited. It's wonderful."