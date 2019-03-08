Search

Advanced search

Woman raped in Dagenham park

PUBLISHED: 16:27 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 30 October 2019

A woman was raped in Mayesbrook Park yesterday (October 29). Picture: Google

A woman was raped in Mayesbrook Park yesterday (October 29). Picture: Google

Archant

A woman has been raped in broad daylight in a Dagenham park.

A man attacked the woman in Mayesbrook Park, Lodge Avenue, on Tuesday (October 29) with police being called at 3.06pm.

You may also want to watch:

Officers and paramedics found an injured woman aged in her 20s in the park but the suspect had fled before they arrived.

The woman told officers she had been raped. She was taken to an east London hospital with what police described as non-life threatning injuries.

A Met spokesman said: "The victim is being supported by specialist officers. No arrests have been made but enquiries continue."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 4237/29OCT or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Boy stabbed in the head in Dagenham

Church Elm Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Labour members to choose party’s next parliamentary candidate for Barking tonight

Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Most Read

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Boy stabbed in the head in Dagenham

Church Elm Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Labour members to choose party’s next parliamentary candidate for Barking tonight

Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Rugby: Dagenham’s Kendall gets call to coach Portugal!

Taylor insists poor first half cost them as they suffered Barrow defeat

Will Wood of Dagenham and Redbridge and Bobby Grant of Wrexham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

World Cup: England’s Sinckler ‘has better mindset for big matches’

England's Kyle Sinckler in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama.

Barking crash out of FA Trophy to Margate

Junior Dadson attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

World Cup: Bring it on says Billy

England's Billy Vunipola during a press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists