Woman raped in Dagenham park
PUBLISHED: 16:27 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 30 October 2019
Archant
A woman has been raped in broad daylight in a Dagenham park.
A man attacked the woman in Mayesbrook Park, Lodge Avenue, on Tuesday (October 29) with police being called at 3.06pm.
You may also want to watch:
Officers and paramedics found an injured woman aged in her 20s in the park but the suspect had fled before they arrived.
The woman told officers she had been raped. She was taken to an east London hospital with what police described as non-life threatning injuries.
A Met spokesman said: "The victim is being supported by specialist officers. No arrests have been made but enquiries continue."
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 4237/29OCT or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.