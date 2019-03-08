Search

Advanced search

Dagenham man charged with rape following alleged attack in Mayesbrook Park

PUBLISHED: 10:23 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 01 November 2019

A man has been charged with rape following an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday. Picture: Google

A man has been charged with rape following an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has been charged with rape following an alleged attack on a woman in Mayesbrook Park.

You may also want to watch:

Paul David Bates of Siviter Way, Dagenham, was charged yesterday (October 31) with two counts of rape, one count of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault.

The 50-year old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (November 1).

The charges relate to an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday afternoon.

Most Read

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Woman raped in Dagenham park

A woman was raped in Mayesbrook Park yesterday (October 29). Picture: Google

Most Read

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Woman raped in Dagenham park

A woman was raped in Mayesbrook Park yesterday (October 29). Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

World Cup: England’s previous finals

England celebrate with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the 2003 Rugby World Cup Final (pic PA)

Boss Pellegrini says changes to West Ham squad continue for ‘tactical, small reasons’

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) scored in his second start this season (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Barking boss Gardner knows it’s going to be a tough ask on his squad against Tooting

Abs Seymour gives chase (pic Terry Gilbert)

Euro gold for Elite Tang Soo Do’s Paddon

Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon, Cerys Prendergast and Andrew Paddon with their medals

World Cup: England duo delighted to triumph over adversity

England's Manu Tuilagi (left) and Anthony Watson (right) during the press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists