Dagenham man charged with rape following alleged attack in Mayesbrook Park

A man has been charged with rape following an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday. Picture: Google Archant

A man has been charged with rape following an alleged attack on a woman in Mayesbrook Park.

Paul David Bates of Siviter Way, Dagenham, was charged yesterday (October 31) with two counts of rape, one count of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault.

The 50-year old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (November 1).

The charges relate to an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday afternoon.