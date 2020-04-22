Search

Damaged battery sparks fire at Dagenham recycling barn

PUBLISHED: 11:56 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 22 April 2020

Firefighters on the scene of the barn fire in Perry Raod, Dagenham. Picture: LFB

Firefighters on the scene of the barn fire in Perry Raod, Dagenham. Picture: LFB

LFB

Around 150 tonnes of paper and cardboard has been destroyed during a fire at a Dagenham recycling barn.

The blaze broke out in the middle of the night, with six fire engines called to the Perry Road site at 2am today (Wednesday, April 22).

The waste was alight inside a single-storey, open-fronted recycling barn, with firefighters getting it under control in two and a half hours. The London Fire Brigade confirmed they would remain at the scene throughout the day.

There were no reports of any injuries.

LFB’s fire investigators believe the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery within the recycling which was damaged during work on site.

