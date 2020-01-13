Search

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

PUBLISHED: 09:12 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 13 January 2020

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

The cause of a fire at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham is under investigation.

Sixty firefighters tackled the blaze inside a barn in Chequers Lane, which London Fire Brigade says affected around 120 tonnes of household waste.

The brigade was called at 12.22am on Friday, January 10, and had the fire under control by 2.59am.

Eight fire engines carrying crews from Barking, Dagenham, East Ham, Ilford and Wennington were at the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

