Dagenham's trailblazer Victor Olusina secures leading theatre role

A Dagenham actor has just secured the lead role in Warped Sacrifice, which opens at Battersea's Turbine Theatre next month.

Victor Olusina, who moved to the borough aged four and grew up on Lindisfarne Road, has had a long journey to achieve his dream.

The 23-year-old described his glee at securing the role after years of hard slog: "We have already started rehearsals, which is very exciting. I feel like it's a success story, because as a black man, nobody expected me to make it."

Despite obstacles Victor pursued his dream — in 2015 he secured a scholarship to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in California — after which he further honed his craft at London's Identity School of Acting.

He has since been signed to top talent agency International Artists Management, home of Eastenders' Gillian Wright and actress Lindsay Lohan, before going on to secure the role of Andre this year.

The play is described as "set in a disturbing dystopian city that is obsessed with perfection" where the characters have to decide what sacrifices are worth making. This suits Victor's passion for storytelling, and he wants this role to be the catalyst for a long and varied career. As an admirer of Denzel Washington, Victor wants to match him by also choosing projects based their "meaning":

"I plan to lift up the black community and shed a positive light. I feel that there has always been a negative connotation attached to us in movies, but it is getting better (especially with productions such as Black Panther).

"Those are the kind of projects I want to be a part of. Work that lifts us up, and that of course leaves the audience feeling positive."

Victor has defied all odds to reach this point, and is thankful to his parents for always supporting him, despite initial reservations that the industry is a "field of rare chance".

The trailblazing actor has returned that support tenfold.

He will be filming a documentary on opening night, which promises to be one to remember. Further information can be found at www.theturbinetheatre.com/whats-on/