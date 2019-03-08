Search

Firefighters attend Dagenham scrapyard blaze

PUBLISHED: 08:44 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 12 March 2019

About 60 firefighters have tackleed a blaze at a scrapyard in Perry Road, Dagenham. Picture: GOOGLE

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a metal scrapyard in an industrial estate.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 3.08am on Sunday with fire crews from Barking, Dagenham, East Ham, Wennington and surrounding fire stations attending the blaze in Perry Road, Dagenham.

Station manager Mark Jordan, who was at the scene, said: “A large pile of scrap waste was destroyed by fire and crews worked hard to ensure the fire didn’t spread to any other part of the industrial estate.

“While it caused a lot of smoke, the site isn’t close to any residential areas.”

Local road closures were in place. The fire was under control at 6.16am.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

