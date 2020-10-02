Teenage girls sexually assaulted in Dagenham park

Two teenagers have been sexually assaulted in Central Park.

Officers believe the two separate attacks were carried out by the same man and are appealing for witnesses.

Det Cons Neil Godwin said: “These were frightening incidents which, understandably, left both girls very distressed and upset.

“Both assaults happened mid-morning, when plenty of people were around, and I would urge anyone who saw anything to get in touch.

“We would also ask the public to remain vigilant, but not alarmed, and to get in touch if they see anything suspicious.”

This first attack was against a girl aged in her early teens. She was walking through Central Park in Dagenham at about 11:30am on September 14 when she was approached by an older man who went on sexually assault her.

The second offence took place on September 21, when a girl in her mid-teens was sexually assaulted walking through the same park, again at about 11:11.30am.

The suspect is believed to be aged between 45 and 60 years old, 5ft 5ins tall, slightly overweight, with a balding head and tanned skin.

On both occasions, the man left the park straight after the assaults and police believe he may have been disturbed by potential witnesses in the park.

Officers will be stepping up patrols in the area but would like to reassure the public not to feel alarmed.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference Cad 2737/14Sep.