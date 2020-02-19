Search

Dagenham shop owner fined for unlicensed street trading

PUBLISHED: 12:07 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 19 February 2020

Mafowurosere Foods on Heathway, Dagenham was fined for unlicensed street trading. Picture: LBBD

A Dagenham shop owner has been ordered to pay more than £880 after being caught trading without the required license.

Mafowurosere Foods was seen selling goods outside its store on Heathway on July 3 last year.

Council enforcement officers advised the store that it was an offence to do this without a valid street trading license and asked for owner Rotimi Oyewole to contact them urgently.

When Mr Oyewole failed to make contact, he fined for unlicensed street trading and given 28 days to pay the £150 - reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

The fine was not paid.

On February 14 at Barkingside Magistrates' Court, the business was ordered to pay a £300 fine within 28 days, plus £551 in costs to the council and a £32 victims surcharge.

Mr Oyewole was previously prosecuted and ordered to pay a £898 fine on January 22 last year.

Cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, councillor Margaret Mullane, said: "We welcome businesses to set up and operate in our borough, but they must play by the rules.

"If you trade without the relevant licences, you are breaking the law and you may be fined and even prosecuted if necessary.

"Unfortunately for this particular business, this is the second time they have fallen foul of the rules and we are making it clear that they will not be allowed to continue to inconvenience members of the public and other responsible businesses."

