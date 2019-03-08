Search

Vintage vehicles and dog displays among attractions at family festival

PUBLISHED: 17:19 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 01 July 2019

The Dagenham steam and cider festival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Gurpreet Bhatia

Vintage cars and trains were among the attractions at Dagenham's steam and cider festival.

The free event, held in Old Dagenham Park, saw families able to get up close to an array of classic vehicles before seeing them take to the arena in a parade.

The arena also played host to a motorcycle stunt team and dog agility displays.

For animal enthusiasts, there was the chance to interact with falcons, ferrets and farm animals, and take a traditional horse and carriage ride around the park.

And for those old enough to enjoy the cider element of the fair, there was a bar with a wide range of alcoholic beverages on offer.

Country and western music provided the soundtrack to Sunday's event, with other entertainment including stalls, fairground rides and family workshops.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader of the council, called it an "interesting and insightful day".

