Law student from Dagenham up for national award

A law student from Dagenham is a finalist in the competition to find the country’s brightest future legal mind.

Deborah Longe, 19, is in the first year of her law degree at Durham University and wants to become a barrister. She's also been shortlisted for the annual Future Legal Mind award.

“I was so shocked and happy when I found out I had been shortlisted, it was great to have my desire and hunger for Law recognised,” Deborah said.

In its fifth year, the competition is run by the National Accident Helpline.

Law students were invited to submit an essay about their ambitions and how having a legally trained mind will benefit them, their local community and society.

She was amongst the 10 who were shortlisted and asked to submit a home-made video to back up their written entry.

Tom Fitzgerald, managing director of National Accident Helpline, said “Deborah's essay and video showed us how she aspires to use her legally-trained mind to benefit society, and we wish her the best of luck in the competition.”

The winner of the competition will receive a prize that will include meeting a junior minister at the ministry of justice and receiving mentoring advice from experienced lawyers within the National Accident Helpline team.

They will get the chance to star in a showcase film presenting their skills and win £2,000.