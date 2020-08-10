Search

Dagenham film studios given £5million government boost

PUBLISHED: 17:22 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 10 August 2020

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Construction of Dagenham’s film studios has been given a boost thanks to a £5million government grant.

The money, allocated as part of the Getting Building Fund designed to create jobs and support the country’s economic recovery, was announced last week by housing secretary Robert Jenrick.

It is one of four projects in London to receive a share of £22m, with the investment set to create up to 1,360 jobs in the capital.

Minister for regional growth and local government, Simon Clarke, said: “We want to build back better and boost growth in London as we look to fuel a green economic recovery across the country.

“That is why we are investing over £22million in shovel-ready infrastructure projects in London through our £900million Getting Building Fund. This new funding will create new jobs and deliver investment in commercial and green spaces and serve as a much-needed boost for the capital.”

