Dagenham Sunday Market hosts talent show

Winner Holly Bannis, right, with judge Isobel Nash and compere Dean Taylor. Picture: Frank Nash Frank Nash

Some of the borough’s talented performers took to the stage at Dagenham Sunday Market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The talent show, dubbed Dagenham Sunday Market’s Got Talent, featured 12 contestants, with Holly Bannis being selected as the winner.

The show was judged by the market’s Isobel Nash, former X Factor contestant Mike Hough and singer Bonnie Diamond, who has worked with showbiz stars including Benny Hill and Les Dawson during her career.

And if you want to see Holly - or any of the contestants - strutting their stuff, you’re in luck.

The weekend’s talent show was filmed by a BBC television crew who are spending time at the market for a documentary which is set to air later this year.

Dagenham Sunday Market, in River Road, has been operating since 2002 and now boasts more than 600 stalls.

For more information about the market visit dagenhamsundaymarket.co.uk