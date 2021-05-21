Dagenham supermarket closed for allegedly 'breaking Covid rules 15 times'

Published: 4:50 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 5:07 PM May 21, 2021

The council says Ilford Food Centre in Green Lane was repeatedly caught breaking Covid-19 rules.

A supermarket in Dagenham was ordered to shut up shop after it was accused of not enforcing Covid-19 rules.

Barking and Dagenham Council said its enforcement officers visited Ilford Food Centre in Green Lane 18 times over a three-month period until last week, and it was allegedly found to be complying on only three occasions.

The council says the shop failed to enforce face coverings for staff and customers as well as not maintaining social distancing.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We’ve shown throughout this pandemic that we will try and work with businesses to ensure that they’re following the rules, but we’re not afraid to take enforcement action if needed and we know this is something supported by residents.”

A direction notice issued on Tuesday, May 19 ordered the shop to close immediately. If safety standards aren’t improved, it could be closed for up to two weeks or longer.

Ilford Food Centre was contacted for comment.