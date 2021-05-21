Dagenham supermarket closed for allegedly 'breaking Covid rules 15 times'
- Credit: Google
A supermarket in Dagenham was ordered to shut up shop after it was accused of not enforcing Covid-19 rules.
Barking and Dagenham Council said its enforcement officers visited Ilford Food Centre in Green Lane 18 times over a three-month period until last week, and it was allegedly found to be complying on only three occasions.
The council says the shop failed to enforce face coverings for staff and customers as well as not maintaining social distancing.
Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We’ve shown throughout this pandemic that we will try and work with businesses to ensure that they’re following the rules, but we’re not afraid to take enforcement action if needed and we know this is something supported by residents.”
A direction notice issued on Tuesday, May 19 ordered the shop to close immediately. If safety standards aren’t improved, it could be closed for up to two weeks or longer.
You may also want to watch:
Ilford Food Centre was contacted for comment.
Most Read
- 1 Fire at Dagenham laundrette and warehouse brought under control
- 2 Man killed in crash between motorcycle and car in Dagenham
- 3 Knives found during weapons sweep in Dagenham
- 4 School pupil among Indian Covid variant cases in Barking and Dagenham
- 5 Traffic delays in Wennington and Rainham after QEII bridge closure
- 6 Jailed: Dagenham car burglar after 100mph pursuit in Romford
- 7 Love Island promo filming in Barking 'a great opportunity' for college students
- 8 'Horrific maze': call for block to be repaired and scaffolding taken down
- 9 Drivers escape injury in Dagenham crash
- 10 Man, 20, found stabbed in Barking