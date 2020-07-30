Search

CCTV captures attempted Dagenham van break in

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 July 2020

This is the moment a man tries to break into a van in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Picture: Samantha Cawdron

This is the moment a man tries to break into a van in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Picture: Samantha Cawdron

Archant

This is the moment a suspected thief tries to break into a van.

The police are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101. Picture: Samantha CawdronThe police are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101. Picture: Samantha Cawdron

The man can be seen getting out of a blue Audi A6 S line then sidling up to the parked van in Longbridge Road, Dagenham on Monday, July 27.

He backs up to the vehicle, tries the passenger door, takes a tool out and tries to force the side door. But his bid is thwarted and he sneaks back into the Audi before it’s driven off.

The suspect is wearing trainers, grey shorts with a white trim and a black jacket with a white zip. He has dark hair and was wearing a face mask.

A Met police spokesperson, confirming the incident, said: “We received a report at about 4.20pm to reports of someone who had attempted to break into a vehicle.

“Enquiries continue. There have been no arrests at this time.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, or make contact via @MetCC on Twitter.

