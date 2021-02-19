Woman's smelly garden costs her £1,500 after court fine
- Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council
A stinky garden has cost a Dagenham woman more than £1,500 after she failed to clear it.
The council received complaints from neighbours about the smell coming from household rubbish strewn out the front of Patricia Newell’s home in Treswell Road.
Council officers visited in September 2019 and issued an abatement notice ordering the mess - including black bin bags, furniture and furnishings - be removed within seven days.
Ms Newell didn’t clear it, so the council did it for her in November that year. The £335.69 cost was sent to her to settle within a week, but wasn't paid.
At Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on February 9, Ms Newell - who didn’t attend - was ordered to cough up £1,541.87 in fines, costs and a victim surcharge.
You may also want to watch:
Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Leaving putrid smelling rubbish in your garden is quite clearly not acceptable behaviour."
Most Read
- 1 Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham woman almost £1,500
- 2 Dagenham man fined after more than 150 noise complaints
- 3 Jailed: Man who ran a cannabis farm in Barking
- 4 Dagenham mother goes home after 99 days in hospital with Covid
- 5 Dagenham man sentenced to life for 'brutal' knife attack murder
- 6 High-tech Barking business hub gets green light
- 7 Woman's smelly garden costs her £1,500 after court fine
- 8 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
- 9 Man, 20, found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
- 10 Praise for 'amazing' NHS staff after Dagenham woman beats Covid