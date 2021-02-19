News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman's smelly garden costs her £1,500 after court fine

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:00 AM February 19, 2021   
Rubbish strewn outside Patricia Newell’s home in Treswell Road, Dagenham.

Rubbish strewn outside Patricia Newell’s home in Treswell Road, Dagenham. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

A stinky garden has cost a Dagenham woman more than £1,500 after she failed to clear it.

The council received complaints from neighbours about the smell coming from household rubbish strewn out the front of Patricia Newell’s home in Treswell Road.

Council officers visited in September 2019 and issued an abatement notice ordering the mess - including black bin bags, furniture and furnishings - be removed within seven days.

Ms Newell didn’t clear it, so the council did it for her in November that year. The £335.69 cost was sent to her to settle within a week, but wasn't paid.

At Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on February 9, Ms Newell - who didn’t attend - was ordered to cough up £1,541.87 in fines, costs and a victim surcharge.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Leaving putrid smelling rubbish in your garden is quite clearly not acceptable behaviour."

