School worker gets almost £300k compensation after 'life-changing' crash

Michelle Miller described the 2019 collision as "life-changing" - Credit: Michelle Miller

A school worker from Dagenham has received almost £300,000 in compensation following a "life-changing" crash.

Michelle Miller was crossing Hedgmans Road, Dagenham near to the junction with Polesworth Road on February 4 2019 when she was struck by a car.

The 49-year-old, who is an administrator at Kingsmead Primary School in Hackney, suffered multiple injuries including to her left knee, fractures to her pelvis and wrist, and left kidney.

She suffered a brain injury which resulted in cognitive issues, symptoms of dizziness and loss of balance, as well as flashbacks.

She was also diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome in her left leg.

Michelle said the incident "has had a huge impact" on her life, such as losing the confidence to drive.

“I’ve also developed vertigo, which can impact my ability to sleep, and my mobility will never be the same," she added.

"This one collision has been life-changing.”

Michelle spent several months off work after the collision, before returning to her former role on a part-time basis to due to her ongoing symptoms.

The driver of the car was convicted in court of driving without due care and attention.

Michelle made a legal claim through Thompsons Solicitors' specialist personal injury legal team and her case was settled out of court for £287,000.

The firm's Kam Singh said the ramifications for Michelle from the incident had been "huge".

He added: “Although no amount of money can undo the ongoing pain and trauma our client is suffering as a result, we’re pleased that we could help her secure compensation that recognises what she has been through and provides her with ongoing financial security."

Michelle said she was very thankful to Thompsons Solicitors.

"Thompsons was very professional and supportive, keeping me well-informed throughout my case – even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They were able to bring in the right healthcare specialists to help with my claim."







