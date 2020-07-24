Dagenham mum shares sight loss experience for BBC charity appeal

Bhavini Makwana filming for the charity appeal. Picture: Retina UK Retina UK

A Dagenham woman has shared her experience of sight loss in a charity television appeal.

Bhavini Makwana was diagnosed with the inherited retinal condition retinitis pigmentosa aged 17.

She struggled to accept her sight loss for 15 years, hiding it from those around her.

The mum-of-two is now an ambassador for Retina UK and shared her story on the BBC Lifeline appeal for the charity, which is due to be broadcast on BBC 1 on Sunday, July 26.

Bhavini said: “I really enjoyed being part of the filming and it was great to be able to give something back to the charity that has made such a difference for me.

“At first I hid my sight loss because I felt ashamed and didn’t want to be labelled disabled. This left me depressed and isolated. The support I received from Retina UK helped me find my inner confidence and realise I could still achieve my ambitions.”

“It’s a fantastic charity.”