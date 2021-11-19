Ella Vaday from Dagenham could win this year's season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. - Credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston

Dagenham's Ella Vaday is through to the final of RuPaul's Drag Race, meaning she could be crowned the winner of series three.

Over the past nine weeks, the reality TV series has seen 12 drag queens battle to become the UK’s next Drag Race Superstar.

Ella Vaday is one of three finalists after winning this week's "roast challenge" and the "RuPeter badge".

The 32-year-old drag queen describes herself as a "drag beast from the east" and "like a desperate housewife of Dagenham".

Her drag name comes from her days running a dog walking business while appearing in the West End.

"I’d be running around all day, and then when I’d go to work I would say, ‘It’s been a hell of a day!' I used to call myself Ella Vanass, but everyone thought I was saying elephant ass, so I scrapped that," she said.

Ella Vaday will face Kitty Scott-Claus and Krystal Versace on November 25 in the grand finale of the show, airing on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.











