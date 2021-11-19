News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Dagenham drag queen in the running to win RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:08 PM November 19, 2021
Ella Vaday

Ella Vaday from Dagenham could win this year's season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. - Credit: BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston

Dagenham's Ella Vaday is through to the final of RuPaul's Drag Race, meaning she could be crowned the winner of series three.

Over the past nine weeks, the reality TV series has seen 12 drag queens battle to become the UK’s next Drag Race Superstar.

Ella Vaday is one of three finalists after winning this week's "roast challenge" and the "RuPeter badge".

The 32-year-old drag queen describes herself as a "drag beast from the east" and "like a desperate housewife of Dagenham". 

Her drag name comes from her days running a dog walking business while appearing in the West End.

"I’d be running around all day, and then when I’d go to work I would say, ‘It’s been a hell of a day!' I used to call myself Ella Vanass, but everyone thought I was saying elephant ass, so I scrapped that," she said.

Ella Vaday will face Kitty Scott-Claus and Krystal Versace on November 25 in the grand finale of the show, airing on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.




London Live
TV
Dagenham News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A stock image of an e-scooter

London Live

Met defends e-scooter policing after 'disproportionate' black rider stops

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Outside the main entrance of Queen's Hospital in Romford.

London Live

The number of Covid patients at Queen's and King George hospitals this week

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The junction of Stebbing Way and Wivenhoe Road in Barking

Death of teenage boy found dead in Barking 'unexplained'

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Traffic and travel

London Live

Travel round-up for Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon