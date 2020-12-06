Time is up for Daggers side as McMahon is ‘disgraced’

Published: 10:00 AM December 6, 2020 Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon described his side’s first-half performance as a disgrace as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Aldershot Town.

Dean Rance of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Goals from Mohamed Bettamer and Harry Panayiotou sealed the three points for the Shots despite a late goal from Daggers midfielder Dean Rance to give them a life line but it was too little too late.

Boss McMahon has now said it’s time up for some players as sit near the relegation places in the National League.

“First half we were an absolute disgrace. It’s the worst 45 minutes not since I’ve been manager of Dagenham but since I’ve been manager anywhere,” McMahon told Daggers TV.

“We lacked urgency, lack of quality and a lack of pride in the performance, lack of running and we had no complaints to be 2-0 down at half-time.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve waited ten games now for some people to turn up and I think the time has come now where we can’t trust certain people in the squad anymore. We have to move forward with the ones that we can trust and rely on.

“There is too many times that I pick a team that I’m not sure one or two people are going to perform like and I made a big error in not selecting Dean Rance as he’s a player that I do know what he is going to do.

“He’s going to be whole-hearted and give everything he’s got, and we need more football players at this club to get us where we want to be and strive to be.

“We’ve finished 17th in the last two years and the way we’re going it’s going to be the same, we need to change very quickly, we felt we had been doing that the last few weeks but that first 45 was a massive step backwards.”

He added: “You don’t play for 45 minutes, you play for 90, that’s how long football games are so if you only play for half of them you only have half a chance of winning.

“I don’t want to say we gave Aldershot a 2-0 head start as they deserved their goals, but from my point of view, you can’t play for 45 minutes.

“I’m hugely disappointed.”

Dagenham were due to travel away to Weymouth last night (Tuesday) before then welcoming Altrincham to Victoria Road with the return of fans on Saturday.

“The next two months will decide if we’re going to be challenging at the top end of the table or where the club have been for the last two or three years.”