Daggers looking to pull off FA Cup upset at Mansfield

person

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM November 26, 2020    Updated: 8:42 PM December 7, 2020
Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grim...

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge turn their attentions back to the FA Cup after a break from league action at the weekend.

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Danny Rose of Grimsby Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates F...

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Danny Rose of Grimsby Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daggers make the trip to Field Mill on Sunday to face League Two side Mansfield Town in the second round of the prestigious cup competition.

The match will be shown on BBC iPlayer (1.30pm kick-off) as manager Daryl McMahon and his side look to pull off another shock upset after sealing a 3-1 victory over Grimsby Town in the last round.

If they can progress they will bag a vital £25,500 in prize money which would be a huge boost considering the financial constraints the Covid-19 pandemic has had on football clubs, while if they lose they will still walk away with £8,500 for their efforts.

Dagenham have had plenty of time to rest and get the squad recovered – and could perhaps even welcome back a few injured players due to not playing last weekend.

Matt Green of Grimsby Town and Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA...

Matt Green of Grimsby Town and Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

You may also want to watch:

Their proposed fixture was due to be against Macclesfield Town, who were expelled from the National League after they were wound up by the High Court.

The Daggers did, however, find a friendly to hand some of the players much-needed minutes as they secured a 4-1 win over FA Cup heroes Canvey Island.

Striker Paul McCallum bagged himself a hat-trick in the match as he gets closer to full fitness following a long injury lay-off, while youngster George Saunders netted the other goal at Victoria Road.

Isthmian North opponents Canvey were allowed to play due to being classed as an elite side while still being in the FA Cup ahead of their tie against Boreham Wood this weekend.

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge and Danny Preston of Grimsby Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirate...

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge and Danny Preston of Grimsby Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daggers will then have a quick turnaround as they return to National League action just three days later as they welcome Notts County to Victoria Road on Wednesday, December 2 for a 7pm kick-off.

They are three games unbeaten heading into the Mansfield and Notts County clashes following an injury-hit, slow start to the new season.

McMahon will be keen to see his side start climbing up the standings as they still bid to be pushing at the top end of the league table come the end of the season.

