Daggers play out goalless draw with Notts County

Published: 8:53 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 11:07 AM December 9, 2020

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Notts County 0

Abu Ogogo of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge managed to hold Notts County to a goalless draw after having to soak up bundles of early first-half pressure at Victoria Road.

Daggers manager Daryl McMahon made just one change from the side that put in a shift as they crashed to a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Mansfield Town in the FA Cup with defender Kenny Clark coming back into the team following suspension as Dean Rance dropped to the bench.

The first chance of the match fell to the visitors as Elisha Sam tried his luck from the edge of the box but his effort was comfortably held by goalkeeper Elliot Justham in the second minute of play.

Notts County’s Portuguese attacker Ruben Rodrigues weaved his ways into the box before cutting left and trying to pick out the net but Kenny Clark dove across to block his effort.

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

In the 12th minute County midfielder Jake Reeves drilled a shot off the post following a well-worked short corner as they continued to pressure the hosts.

Winger Enzio Boldewijn drove down the right, put the ball in, where Sam got his foot to it but was denied by Justham at the near post.

Rodrigues then fired wide while midfielder Reeves had another good effort as he cut across the box but 30-year-old Justham pulled off yet another save.

The hosts target man Paul McCallum tried to find partner Scott Wilson at the other end against the run of play, but the pass was off target and cleared up the pitch.

Despite a dominant half from the visitors with just minutes left in the first-half Scott Wilson fired into the back of the net but it was ruled out for offside.

Early in the second-half Notts County thought they should have had a penalty as Kyle Wootton was shoved over by experienced defender Kenny Clark as Boldewijn squared the ball across the goal for the striker.

Rodrigues then flicked a powerful cross from midfielder Reeves wide of the target as they still struggled to find a way past Justham.

Sam Deering breaks from a clearance plays it inside and substitute Angelo Balanta then picked out Scott Wilson racing down the left, the striker cut in, but had his shot blocked in the 70th minute.

Four minutes later defender Will Wright rocketed a free-kick over the wall and shook the goal frame as his shot hit the left post from the edge of the box.

Wilson played Elliott Johnson in behind, the left-back found former Boreham Wood attacker Balanta, his shot ricochets off a County defender before he followed it up by firing wide.

It was then Notts County’s turn to got close with eight minute left as striker Wootton flicked his attempt over the crossbar.

The hosts defender Luke Croll made a vital block to send a Jim O’Brien shot out for a corner after a good play down the left from County through Adam Chicksen and Tom Walker.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Clark, Croll, Johnson, Ogogo, Brundle, Weston (Balanta 67), Deering, Wilson, McCallum.

Unused subs: Strizovic, Clements, Rance, McQueen.

Notts County: Slocombe, Kelly-Evans, Turner, Rawlinson, Chicksen, Doyle, Reeves, Boldewijn (Walker 66), Rodrigues (Knowles 72), Sam (O’Brien 82), Wootton.

Unused subs: Pilling and Wolfe.