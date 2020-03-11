Man charged with custody of a fighting dog after boy attacked in Dagenham

L-R: Sister Ishnoor, mum Sandeep Kaur, dad Harpal Singh and Arjun who was six years old at the time of the attack. Picture: Jon King Archant

A man is due to appear in court after a child was attacked by a dog.

Arjun Grewal was six years old at the time of the attack in Ilchester Road, Dagenham, with police called to reports of a dangerous dog at 3.24pm on November 19 last year.

Police have charged Daljit Singh, of Ilchester Road, with two counts of ownership of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and one count of custody of a fighting dog.

The 46-year old is due to appear for a plea hearing at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 2.

Two other people arrested in connection with the attack have been released with no further action.

A Met spokesman said: 'A boy who was taken to hospital at the time was released, but continues to receive medical treatment.'