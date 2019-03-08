Young Dagenham readers visited by children's football author

Author Dan Freedman speaking in front Robert Clack pupils.

Children's football book author Dan Freedman has visited Dagenham's Robert Clack Secondary to help Year 7 pupils entering the school for the first time.

It's the third year the author has come to the school to help pupils transition from primary to secondary education. Each new Roberk Clack pupil is given a copy of one of Dan's books to read before starting, and then complete a range of tasks.

On his visit to the school, Dan said: "The school and the students were magnificent. The questions and discussions we had covered so many different subjects and to see every student clutching their book was such a wonderful sight."

The youngsters also talked to the author during his visit about why reading is so important.

Russell Taylor, headteacher of Robert Clack School, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Dan for a third year to inspire our year seven cohort. We take pride in supporting pupils to read for pleasure and we feel this partnership places the joy of reading at the forefront."