Search

Advanced search

Young Dagenham readers visited by children's football author

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 October 2019

Author Dan Freedman speaking in front Robert Clack pupils. Picture: LBBD.

Author Dan Freedman speaking in front Robert Clack pupils. Picture: LBBD.

LBBD

Children's football book author Dan Freedman has visited Dagenham's Robert Clack Secondary to help Year 7 pupils entering the school for the first time.

It's the third year the author has come to the school to help pupils transition from primary to secondary education. Each new Roberk Clack pupil is given a copy of one of Dan's books to read before starting, and then complete a range of tasks.

You may also want to watch:

On his visit to the school, Dan said: "The school and the students were magnificent. The questions and discussions we had covered so many different subjects and to see every student clutching their book was such a wonderful sight."

The youngsters also talked to the author during his visit about why reading is so important.

Russell Taylor, headteacher of Robert Clack School, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Dan for a third year to inspire our year seven cohort. We take pride in supporting pupils to read for pleasure and we feel this partnership places the joy of reading at the forefront."

Most Read

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Barking and Dagenham council tenants’ fees have almost doubled over past 15 years

A Barking and Dagenham Council tower block. Picture: Luke Acton.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Boy, 13, must sign sex offenders register after exposing himself on Barking bus

An EL2 bus in front of Barking station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Most Read

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Barking and Dagenham council tenants’ fees have almost doubled over past 15 years

A Barking and Dagenham Council tower block. Picture: Luke Acton.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Boy, 13, must sign sex offenders register after exposing himself on Barking bus

An EL2 bus in front of Barking station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Young Dagenham readers visited by children’s football author

Author Dan Freedman speaking in front Robert Clack pupils. Picture: LBBD.

School searching for sponsors for new minibus

Southwood Primary School raised some of the money for the minibus through a school fete. Picture: Stewart Stevens

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan inviting citizens across the capital to apply for 55,000 free trees

Thousands of trees will be planted across London. Picture: PA/ Chris Ison.

‘We’ve got to do this’: Barking filmmaker begins work on second feature for the silver screen

Silvano Griffith-Francis in Family Secrets. Picture: Tom Cressey/SVG Productions

London Overground running out of steam responding to passengers via Twitter

Overground... slowest response at all stops on Twitter. Picture: TFL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists