Dance troupe Diversity return home to Dagenham to film make powerful performance inspired by Black Lives Matter

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 July 2020

Diversity dance troupe leader Ashley Banjo during filming of the performance in Dagenham. Picture: MonkeyFLIP media

Diversity dance troupe leader Ashley Banjo during filming of the performance in Dagenham. Picture: MonkeyFLIP media

Archant

A dance troupe came home to the borough to produce a powerful performance at the site of the future Dagenham film studios.

Working with Film LBBD and Londoneast-uk, Diversity made a special film in response to the global Black Lives Matter protests and showed their support for the anti-racism movement.

The film, which was shared by the group across social media, portrayed messages of justice, equality and love.

In a social media post with the video, the group wrote: “Let’s keep talking openly and honestly.

“Even if the issues don’t directly affect you, try to be open to listening and perceiving the world through a different lens. “Because the only way to right these wrongs are together.

“We will continually use our voice and our art to spread love, not hate, regardless of our age, size, creed or colour.

“In this moment we are saying out loud that racism on all levels must be highlighted and destroyed.”

Troupe leader Ashley Banjo and most of the other dancers come from the borough.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, who is cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “Once again, Film LBBD is bringing something great to the borough and facilitating this powerful, moving performance from Diversity.

“It is wonderful to see these performers come back and create the film where they grew up.”

