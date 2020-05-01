Jailed: Dagenham man who admitted child sexual assaults

Daniel Archbold, 33, from Dagenham, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for 32 sexual offences on Friday May 1. Picture: London Metropolitan Police Archant

A man from Dagenham who committed 32 sexual offences, including many against children, has been jailed for 15 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Archbold, 33, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court today, May 1, after being found guilty following a trial in March.

At the start of his trial on March 10, Archbold pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual assault of a child and 21 counts of taking indecent images of children.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape. A guilty verdict was reached with respect to those two counts on Thursday, March 12.

Archbold, who was assessed as a dangerous offender and in addition to his custodial sentence, will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and subject to sex offender notifications indefinitely.

He was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment, reduced to 15 years on account of his guilty pleas on the first day of trial.

You may also want to watch:

Archbold has an extended sentence so he will have an additional year on licence.

His conviction came after in investigation which began in April 2018 when police received a call from a third party that indecent images and videos of children were found on Archbold’s hard drive.

Officers attended, seized the hard drive and other technical equipment and arrested Archbold, who was released on bail pending an investigation.

Those enquiries uncovered a wealth of other evidence which prompted his rearrest, after which he was given a sexual risk order designed to prevent further offending.

Officers discovered that Archbold had breached the sexual risk order twice, after which he was sent to prison for eight weeks.

In September last year, on the day before he was due to be released, he was charged and remanded back into custody.

Detective Constable Sam Rivers, who led the investigation, said: “Prison is the only place for this man and thanks to the person who reported their concerns to us and the subsequent investigation, he will be there for a long time.

“This has been a particularly distressing case for everyone involved and I commend everyone who played their part in giving evidence and supporting our enquiries.”